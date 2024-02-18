BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 237 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BIP Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day moving average is $494.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.90.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

