BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $37.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 million, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.