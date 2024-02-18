BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 49.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.