BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $792.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $717.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total value of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

