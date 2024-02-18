Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Blackstone in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

BX stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

