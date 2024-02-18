Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 124.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 78,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 119,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

