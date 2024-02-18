Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $59.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.