Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.47% of SoundThinking worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Mainsail Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $18.28 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

