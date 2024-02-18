Blair William & Co. IL Sells 285 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,090,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after buying an additional 257,402 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $132.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

