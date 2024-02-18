Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,222 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Block worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Block by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after purchasing an additional 55,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,887,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,864,000 after buying an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after buying an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $197,178.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,068,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,303 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Down 5.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.