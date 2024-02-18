BlueLinx (BXC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx stock opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.91. BlueLinx has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

