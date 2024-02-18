Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives $81.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.73.

Several analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 714 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,948,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,631,000 after buying an additional 649,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,778,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $23,195,000.

Shares of BPMC opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 163.89% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

