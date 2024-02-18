BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$350.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$290.00 to C$350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$295.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$295.38.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$311.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.73 and a one year high of C$314.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$284.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$258.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

