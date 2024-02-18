BMO Capital Markets Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$10.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.92.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

