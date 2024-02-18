Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCC opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.33%.

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,192,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

