BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. BOK Financial has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in BOK Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after purchasing an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

