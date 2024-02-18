Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) versus Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Head to Head Review

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) and Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hibbett and Boot Barn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hibbett 6.43% 28.35% 11.55% Boot Barn 9.62% 19.52% 10.43%

Volatility and Risk

Hibbett has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boot Barn has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

94.1% of Hibbett shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hibbett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Boot Barn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hibbett and Boot Barn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hibbett 1 2 5 0 2.50 Boot Barn 0 2 8 0 2.80

Hibbett currently has a consensus price target of $64.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.83%. Boot Barn has a consensus price target of $101.56, suggesting a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Boot Barn’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boot Barn is more favorable than Hibbett.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hibbett and Boot Barn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hibbett $1.71 billion 0.51 $128.06 million $8.55 8.63 Boot Barn $1.66 billion 1.66 $170.55 million $5.37 16.88

Boot Barn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hibbett. Hibbett is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boot Barn, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boot Barn beats Hibbett on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. Hibbett, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. The company also sells its products through e-commerce websites, including bootbarn.com; sheplers.com; and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.

