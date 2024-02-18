Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.95. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $148.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

