Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

