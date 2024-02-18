Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NYSE BXP opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.17. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

