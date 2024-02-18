Bradley D. Owens Sells 966 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.5 %

ZG opened at $52.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.