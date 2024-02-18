Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BEDU opened at $1.69 on Friday. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services.

