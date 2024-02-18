Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $298.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,589. Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $94,299,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

