Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) PT at $65.00

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLF opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

