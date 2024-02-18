Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $32.43

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
Alkermes stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.
About Alkermes
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
