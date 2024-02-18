Brokerages Set Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target at $24.22

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

ARQT opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a market cap of $877.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $111,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

