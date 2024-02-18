Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $210.25

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
NASDAQ AZPN opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96.
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
