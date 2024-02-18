Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $210.25

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,008,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,721,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $182.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.88. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

