Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 546.86

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 546.86 ($6.91).

Several brokerages have weighed in on BME. Citigroup raised B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 640 ($8.08) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 513 ($6.48) to GBX 550 ($6.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.15) to GBX 630 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BME

Insider Activity

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,773.43). In related news, insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total value of £93,290.85 ($117,821.23). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £25,950 ($32,773.43). Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

LON:BME opened at GBX 515.20 ($6.51) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The company has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,472.00 and a beta of 1.01. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 448.90 ($5.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 553.49.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,285.71%.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.