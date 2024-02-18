Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $30.91

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on BEP. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.