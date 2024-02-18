Brokerages Set Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) PT at $252.84

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $16,830,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

