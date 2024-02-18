Brokerages Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Target Price at $32.87

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

CAG stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.