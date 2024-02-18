Brokerages Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Target Price at $83.25

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.25.

Several analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in HealthEquity by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,162,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

