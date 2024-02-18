Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target at $75.00

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

