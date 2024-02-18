Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Target Price at $69.96

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,250,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

