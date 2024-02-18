Brokerages Set OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Target Price at $20.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $935.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

