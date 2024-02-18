Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $422.20

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.20.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $423.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.88. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $295.80 and a 1 year high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,021,000 after buying an additional 1,415,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

