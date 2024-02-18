Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Price Target at $18.75

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in PG&E by 725.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

