Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,000

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($75.78).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,515 ($69.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,322.54, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,562.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,308 ($79.67).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.18), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($271,463.45). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.