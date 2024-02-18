Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,000

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,000 ($75.78).
RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.5 %
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($70.18), for a total value of £214,944.76 ($271,463.45). 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
