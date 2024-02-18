Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $60.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

