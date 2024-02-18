Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $109.67

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,245,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

