Brokerages Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target at $529.41

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $532.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $532.09 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

