Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $14.33

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,258 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,177,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

