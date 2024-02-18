Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hess Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HES. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.71.

Hess stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hess has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $43,287,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Hess by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 132,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,413,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,951,000 after buying an additional 291,757 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Hess by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 176,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

