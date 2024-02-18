Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hydro One Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Hydro One in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hydro One’s FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.

Hydro One Stock Performance

H opened at C$40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$40.85.

Insider Transactions at Hydro One

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

