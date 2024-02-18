Brokers Issue Forecasts for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SL Green Realty’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 110.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

