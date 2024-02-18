Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 73.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

