Brookline Capital Management Weighs in on MEI Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for MEI Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %

MEIP stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

