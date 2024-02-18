Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,131 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.4% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 577,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,990 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $82.69 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

