BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. It is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. The company also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services directly to buyers and receivers.

