CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $364.04

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $364.04 and last traded at $364.04, with a volume of 9297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.33.

CACI International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.40.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total transaction of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

